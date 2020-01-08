The Debate
Kevin Pietersen Mocked For 'English Hypocrisy' After Defending Jos Buttler's Verbal Abuse

Cricket News

English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was subjected to a lot of criticism as he was caught cussing out Vernon Philander in the Cape Town Test of the Test series.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Pietersen

As England levelled the Test series against South Africa by winning the second Test of the 4-match series on Tuesday, Jos Buttler was exposed to a lot of criticism. The stump mic caught some pretty nasty moments between him and a retiring Vernon Philander. Buttler was caught hurling abuses at Philander as the latter tried to bat the innings out and lead South Africa to a draw. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has now come out and defended Buttler.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen makes his TikTok debut

Kevin Pietersen defends Jos Buttler

Pietersen tweeted a video on his Twitter account that showed Jos Buttler hurling abuses at Vernon Philander as the latter failed to move out of the ball's way. Philander had not noticed the ball and was almost hit by it which was heading towards Jos Buttler's hands. Buttler then proceeded to give a piece of his mind to Philander in a manner which seemed very unruly for the "gentlemen's game". Pietersen defended Buttler's actions on Twitter and asked the public to go easy on him. He also mentioned how Test cricket usually contains a lot of sledging and Buttler's behaviour was not on the extreme end as fans usually think it is.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen cracks the code for England's win against the Proteas in second test

However, fans were not having any of Pietersen's comments and were quick to respond to the retired Englishman. A lot of fans looked back at the 'Mankading' incident that involved Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in last year's IPL and called Buttler - a 'hypocrite'. Here are some Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli shares epic transformation story, Kevin Pietersen jokingly reminisces RCB days

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after Kesrick Williams went unsold

Published:
WHY ARAMCO STANDS TO BENEFIT