Kevin Pietersen Mocked For 'English Hypocrisy' After Defending Jos Buttler's Verbal Abuse

As England levelled the Test series against South Africa by winning the second Test of the 4-match series on Tuesday, Jos Buttler was exposed to a lot of criticism. The stump mic caught some pretty nasty moments between him and a retiring Vernon Philander. Buttler was caught hurling abuses at Philander as the latter tried to bat the innings out and lead South Africa to a draw. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has now come out and defended Buttler.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen makes his TikTok debut

Kevin Pietersen defends Jos Buttler

Pietersen tweeted a video on his Twitter account that showed Jos Buttler hurling abuses at Vernon Philander as the latter failed to move out of the ball's way. Philander had not noticed the ball and was almost hit by it which was heading towards Jos Buttler's hands. Buttler then proceeded to give a piece of his mind to Philander in a manner which seemed very unruly for the "gentlemen's game". Pietersen defended Buttler's actions on Twitter and asked the public to go easy on him. He also mentioned how Test cricket usually contains a lot of sledging and Buttler's behaviour was not on the extreme end as fans usually think it is.

LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here!

LEAVE HIM ALONE!



This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field.

Series is alive big time!



END OF! pic.twitter.com/vSh4zDL1AY — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen cracks the code for England's win against the Proteas in second test

However, fans were not having any of Pietersen's comments and were quick to respond to the retired Englishman. A lot of fans looked back at the 'Mankading' incident that involved Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in last year's IPL and called Buttler - a 'hypocrite'. Here are some Twitter reactions.

When @ashwinravi99 follows rules - Cheat

When @josbuttler uses abusive language -Banter

The British people will always find an excuse..!! — aditya adi (@adityaadi1999) January 8, 2020

Agreed, but Buttler was out of order here. Why should Philander move? The ball was thrown at him, he didn't move into the line. Buttler's only problem was that Philander dodged the ball at the last moment, which he's quite entitled to do, as a result of which Buttler dropped it. — Tokyogreen (@Tokyogreen) January 8, 2020

Imagine the outrage if that was an Aussie. — Bob Downe (@BobDowne4) January 8, 2020

Tough talk from a below average cricketer. Gotta be able to back up that kinda talk — Rob (@Cpcc15) January 8, 2020

@KP24 you got it wrong this time fella. So you'd be fine to promote this behavior to your son? Completely uncalled for and poor example set by @josbuttler — Peter David Cyster (@Peter_C_76) January 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli shares epic transformation story, Kevin Pietersen jokingly reminisces RCB days

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after Kesrick Williams went unsold