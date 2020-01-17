SA Vs Eng: Andrew Flintoff Stunned At Seeing Kevin Pietersen And Matt Prior Patch Up

Twitter went berserk on Thursday after former England batsmen Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior finally buried their hatchet. It came six years after their feud began. Kevin Pietersen is one of the best batsmen England have produced but his career was filled with its fair share of controversies. He had poor relationships with some of his teammates and one of them was gloveman Matt Prior.

Kevin Pietersen had accused Prior of bullying and becoming too big for his boots. Pietersen had written in his autobiography, “It was a sad time … I had been friends with Cheese (Prior). Now he was slowly losing any sense of himself as he turned up the volume and made himself the main man of the dressing room.”

Kevin Pietersen also went to the extent of saying that Matt Prior was a “massive negative influence” on the team and accused him (along with bowlers Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann) of forming a clique that intimidated young teammates.

However, on Thursday, both the cricketers (who have commentating duties in Port Elizabeth) seem to have decided to let bygones be bygones. Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of his meeting with Matt Prior on Twitter and recalled the fond memories.

SA vs Eng: Kevin Pietersen's Twitter post for Matt Prior

Lovely to see @MattPrior13 this morning.

Bygones! 🙏🏻

We won some amazing Test Matches together & time is a healer.

🤝 pic.twitter.com/bgofGviM4v — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 16, 2020

Matt Prior was quick to respond to the post. He came up with a sweet reply where he recalled numerous good times that the duo shared together.

SA vs Eng: Matt Prior recall good times with Kevin Pietersen

Agree totally. I remember the good times - of which there were many - fondly. Onwards! 🤝 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 16, 2020

This meeting between the two came up as a surprise. The likes of Andrew Flintoff and Ashley Giles could not help but express their surprise when they saw the tweets from Pietersen and Prior.

SA vs Eng: Andrew Flintoff left shocked

Great to see. There should always be a very special bond between a group of players, like yours, who achieved so much. That’s certainly my recollection of 2005. Well done 👏🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) January 16, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN TWITTER