Kevin Pietersen Shuts Down Troller On IPL 2020 Commentary Contract In Style

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is back in news after being trolled for his comments over the cancellation of events because of Coronavirus. Coronavirus has spread like a wildfire all around the world due to which many sporting events have been cancelled. While the India vs South Africa 3-match ODI series has been given a go-ahead, the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is under threat of playing in closed doors due to the virus.

Kevin Pietersen Coronavirus tweet ahead of IPL 2020

The former England batsman, who is currently in India where he is shooting a documentary- as part of his ‘Save Rhino’ campaign, took to Twitter on Saturday to speak regarding the issue. Here's what he wrote -

STOPPING sporting events because of this virus would be PATHETIC!



Playing a few games without spectators is what should happen, if anything at all!



Imagine how much more hysteria there’ll be, if major sports are cancelled...!



Just RIDICULOUS! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 7, 2020

Following the tweet, one Twitter user took a dig over Kevin Pietersen’s statement saying that he might miss out on an IPL commentary contract in case the tournament is cancelled. Not to be perturbed by the comment, Pietersen hit back at is troller by saying that -

I think I’m financially ok mate! So take your smart arse comments elsewhere. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 7, 2020

IPL 2020 Coronavirus threat: Should it impact the IPL 2020 schedule?

According to a recent development, due to the IPL 2020 Coronavirus threat, matches could be played behind closed doors. According to a leading publication, the stakeholders want closed-door games without ticket sales in order to reduce the coronavirus risk. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that “everything is on schedule” for the IPL 2020 which starts on March 29. The commercial stakes are also likely to be kept in the forefront, given the popularity and significance of the money-spinning high-profile league

IPL 2020 schedule

According to the IPL 2020 schedule, the first match will begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.