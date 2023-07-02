'Such A Shame': Cricket World Reacts As West Indies Fail To Qualify For ICC ODI World Cup

The West Indies cricket team faced a loss against Scotland by seven wickets in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers and are ruled out of the tournament. This is the first time that an ICC event will take place without 2-time World Cup winners. The main round of the tournament is all set to be played in India in the month of October and November.

3 things you need to know

West Indies were bundled for a score of 181 runs in the first innings against Scotland

Scotland chased down the target of 182 runs within 44 overs

Brandon McMullen was adjudged the Player of the Match against West Indies

West Indies fail to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time in 48 years

The West Indies cricket team is going through a very lean phase on the cricketing field these days. The two-time world champions failed to qualify for the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 after facing a loss against Scotland. This was the first time in 48 years that West Indies will not feature in an ODI Cricket World Cup. The Caribbean team was also not able to make it to the main round of the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022, despite winning the tournament twice in 2012 and 2016.

Cricket World reacts to West Indies' exclusion from World Cup

The cricket world was also in deep shock after West Indies' unfortunate exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 and expressed their agony on Twitter seeing the downfall of the men in brown.

What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn’t enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn’t further low to sink from here. pic.twitter.com/dAcs3uufNM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2023

I love West Indies

I love West Indian cricket

I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 1, 2023

The West Indies didn't just lose to Scotland, they were brushed aside. The whole is a tiny fraction of the sum of the parts now. I hope every player is looking within rather than sideways because while I am overjoyed for Scotland, the West Indies lost rather substantially to… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2023

West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn’t surprising…given how their standards have fallen in the last few years…it’s still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event.

Change is the only constant!!! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 1, 2023

The main round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5, 2023. Reigning champions England and New Zealand will take on each other in the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.