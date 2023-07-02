Last Updated:

'Such A Shame': Cricket World Reacts As West Indies Fail To Qualify For ICC ODI World Cup

The West Indies cricket team faced a disappointing exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 after they lost to Scotland in the qualifiers round of the tournament.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
West Indies vs Scotland

A disappointed West Indies team after exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 (Image: AP)


The West Indies cricket team faced a loss against Scotland by seven wickets in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers and are ruled out of the tournament. This is the first time that an ICC event will take place without 2-time World Cup winners. The main round of the tournament is all set to be played in India in the month of October and November. 

3 things you need to know 

  • West Indies were bundled for a score of 181 runs in the first innings against Scotland 
  • Scotland chased down the target of 182 runs within 44 overs 
  • Brandon McMullen was adjudged the Player of the Match against West Indies 

West Indies fail to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time in 48 years

The West Indies cricket team is going through a very lean phase on the cricketing field these days. The two-time world champions failed to qualify for the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 after facing a loss against Scotland. This was the first time in 48 years that West Indies will not feature in an ODI Cricket World Cup. The Caribbean team was also not able to make it to the main round of the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022, despite winning the tournament twice in 2012 and 2016. 

 

READ MORE | Prithvi Shaw all set to play for new team after constant snub from India selectors

Cricket World reacts to West Indies' exclusion from World Cup 

The cricket world was also in deep shock after West Indies' unfortunate exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 and expressed their agony on Twitter seeing the downfall of the men in brown. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com