Ian Botham Calls Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan More 'charismatic' Than Kapil Dev

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever graced the game. An aggressive right-handed batsman, Botham scored 7,313 runs across 102 Tests and 116 ODIs and also bagged 528 wickets during his 15-year international journey. During his playing days, he was part of the famous ‘all-rounder quartet’ which also included Richard Hadlee and 1983 and 1992 World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and Imran Khan respectively.

Ian Botham praises ex-Pakistan captain Imran Khan

Ian Botham was recently involved in an online chat session with the Playwrite Foundation. In the session, the esteemed cricketer revealed that it was a “privilege” for him to play alongside legendary fellow all-rounders like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Richard Hadlee. He believes that international cricket has never witnessed that many quality all-rounders rubbing shoulders against each other during the same era. Botham also described the competitive nature among those cricketers and said that he used to have a “great rivalry” with them during his playing days.

In the interview, the 64-year old also said that he has not met Imran Khan for a long time. Khan, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 World Cup in Australia, is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ian Botham described Imran Khan as the “most charismatic” all-rounder out of the quartet.

Ian Botham on Kapil Dev and Ben Stokes

Ian Botham also spoke about former Indian captain Kapil Dev and England’s 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes in high regard. The 102-Test veteran said that he cannot see anyone in the present generation doing what Kapil Dev used to do during his playing days. He believes the workload on all-rounders is double than others and it takes a toll on their bodies. Botham cited the example of Kapil Dev batting in the middle order and bowling on difficult Indian pitches under the scorching heat of Chennai and Delhi.

The cricketer-turned-commentator then praised Ben Stokes and described the 28-year old as the “closest version” of himself. He believes that the New Zealand-born England player is currently the “best cricketer” in the world. Ben Stokes was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the historic 2019 World Cup final, which saw hosts England lifting the trophy for the first time in history.

Ian Botham commends Virat Kohli’s leadership

Ian Botham said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the kind of captain who always takes the game to the opposition. The former English all-rounder added that he would have loved to play against the prolific run-scorer. Botham also stated that as a captain, Virat Kohli is the right person to take Indian cricket forward in the coming years.

