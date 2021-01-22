Ian Chappell Blames BBL 2021 For Full-strength Australia's Test Series Loss To India

A formidable Australian side consisting of several seasoned campaigners lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 to a second-string Indian side who were without the services of most of their star players. After the Adelaide debacle where India were bowled out for just 36, no one had given them a chance to even draw the series, let alone win it. But Ajinkya Rahane's inexperienced side defied all odds and went on to clinch the series.

Ian Chappell blames Big Bash League for Tim Paine-led Australian side's humiliating series loss vs India

Australia's loss at the hands of an impaired Indian side garnered criticism galore. Cricketing pundits, as well as, fans slammed the hosts for their mediocre performances throughout the series. Now, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has opened up on Australia's humiliating defeat in their own backyard and also pointed out the reason behind it.

While writing for Wide World of Sports, Chappell pinned the blame for Australia's loss on never-ending Big Bash League calling it a major hindrance to the performance of the Australian Test side. The BBL 2020, which started on December 10, is going to run till February 6. The ongoing season has seen extra time being allowed to give players some relief from the bio-bubble restrictions due to which the Sheffield Shield season has been sidelined for three months.

Chappell reckoned that the BBL just gets in the way. He added that the league might be a money-spinner, but there's got to be a balance between the money-spinner and what it's producing. The Australian veteran further said that the BBL 2020 consumes more than 50 days out of the schedule which is right in the middle of the Test season. Citing the example of Marcus Harris who had not played since an Australia A match a month earlier and was included in the playing XI in place of an injured Will Pucovski, Chappel asked, 'Where do you go looking for the replacement batsmen?'

Speaking about the South Africa vs Australia 2021 tour, Chappel further asked that if it has been decided that changes need to be made against the Proteas, then the basis of selection has to be defined clearly. If the South Africa vs Australia 2021 series goes ahead as scheduled and Australian selectors want new players in the side, they will have to reply on Sheffield Shield form from November.

Chappel opined that the selectors will be forced to go back to Travis Head instead of Matthew Wade at number five. However, he added that a decent South African attack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will end up troubling Head. Chappell further said that he is not sure where else the selectors can go. The former cricketer stated that they just have to find the next guy with potential who's in form which he said is hard at the moment without Shield cricket.

