IPL Star Adam Zampa Dazzles With 5-wicket Haul In BBL 2021 Game: WATCH

The Melbourne Stars defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs in Match No. 40 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Stars’ West Indian import Andre Fletcher smacked an unbeaten 89 off just 49 balls and was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his game-changing knock. Apart from Fletcher’s batting blitz, Stars spinner Adam Zampa also dazzled in his side’s dominant outing as he bowled with his trademark zip en route to collecting five Adelaide Strikers wickets.

BBL 2021: Melbourne Stars trump over Adelaide Strikers with huge margin

Also Read | India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

BBL 2021: Adam Zampa delivers headline act performance ahead of IPL 2021 auctions

Adam Zampa took five Adelaide Strikers wickets as the Melbourne Stars cantered to a comfortable 111-run victory in front of their home crowd. The Australian enigma machine picked the key wickets of Matt Renshaw and Jake Weatherald before frugally mopping up the Strikers' tail. Here is a look at all five wickets taken by Zampa as the Stars bulldozed over Strikers on Friday, January 15.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag 'delighted' With T Natarajan's Impressive Performance On Test Debut

Apart from handing his side their fourth win of the BBL 2021 season, Adam Zampa’s match-winning spell also makes him one of the favourites to get retained by the Bangalore franchise for the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. While the auctions for the much-anticipated event are slated to be conducted sometime in February, franchises are expected to deliver their retained players list by this month itself.

The cricketer was acquired by the Virat Kohli-led side for the IPL 2020 season back in December 2019. As per the auction, Zampa's IPL 2020 price was ₹1.5 crore (US$210,000).

A look into Adam Zampa career stats

The Adam Zampa career stats in T20 cricket compose of some impressive numbers. The right-arm leg-spinner has played 164 T20 matches, with 36 of them for Australia at the international level. Throughout his T20 career, Zampa has picked 194 wickets at an average of 21.26 with two five wicket-hauls.

Also Read | BCCI Wishes SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari A Speedy Recovery As He Heads Back To India

Adam Zampa had the Strikers batters' heads spinning tonight!@StarsBBL | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/zUPMecdLsL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2021

Also Read | Sundar, Thakur, Natarajan Shine As Rookie India Attack Dismisses Australia For 369 In 4th Test

Disclaimer: The above Adam Zampa IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Adam Zampa IPL 2020 price information figures.

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.