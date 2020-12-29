Ian Chappell FURIOUS At Travis Head After Boxing Day Test Loss, Calls For His Sacking

Australia's Travis Head was handed the opportunity to prove his mettle in the longer format yet again after he was included in the side by the management for the first two Test matches of the India vs Australia 2020 series. The cricketer failed to make the most of his chances and might face an axe if David Warner and Will Pucovski are deemed fit for the subsequent matches. Australian legend Ian Chappell also did not mince his words while criticising Travis Head's approach.

Ian Chappell reckons Travis Head is not good enough for Test cricket

Travis Head has been handed several opportunities by the team management, but he has failed to make the most of his chances. The cricketer currently finds himself under scrutiny after yet another underwhelming outing in the long format. He was also blasted by fans and certain cricket experts for throwing his wicket away in the India vs Australia 2nd Test match. Ex-cricketer Ian Chappell also blasted Head for his repeated failures.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Makes Mockery Out Of Steve Smith's Shock Dismissal In MCG Test

In a conversation with Wide World of Sports, the 77-year-old mentioned how the left-hander has failed to prove his potency when it comes to red-ball cricket. During the second innings, where it was essential for the batsman to bail his team out, the cricketer perished after attempting a rash stroke against Mohammed Siraj. With scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the series, Chappell is of the opinion that he has seen enough of Travis Head.

ALSO READ | I've Let Ashwin Dictate Terms, No Spinner Has Done That To Me Before This: Smith

The former Australia captain highlighted how the batsman has had issues with shorter balls, and how he has the tendency to nick the ball into the slip cordon as well. Moreover, as per Chappell, the left-hander also has visible flaws against quality spin bowling. Being a top-order batsman, one cannot have so many weaknesses as per the former cricketer.

ALSO READ | Paine Hints Warner May Play Third Test

Travis Head, who was a part of the Adelaide Strikers squad for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2020) had to be replaced by Ryan Gibson because of the India vs Australia 2020 series. With Matthew Wade also showing signs of form at the top of the order, Travis Head could very well be the one alongside Joe Burns to face the axe for the third Test match.

ALSO READ | One Of The Greatest Comebacks In History: Ravi Shastri Hails India's Win Against Australia

India vs Australia 2nd test: Visitors level the series with clinical victory

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had a herculean task as they looked to stage a miraculous turnaround in the absence of several top players. However, the side delivered under pressure and emerged victorious in the crucial Boxing Day Test. The Indian team claimed a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the second Test and now have levelled the series as well. The remaining two encounters promise to be enthralling for the fans as they root for their favourite team.

2nd Test. It's all over! India won by 8 wickets https://t.co/HL6BBEW6uY #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2020

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.