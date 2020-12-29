Wasim Jaffer Makes Mockery Out Of Steve Smith's Shock Dismissal In MCG Test

The Australian side turns into a force to reckon with whenever Steve Smith fires with the bat. The prolific batsman has been in scintillating form, and his consistency is also exemplary. The batsman enjoys batting against India, and his record is a testament to the same. However, the Indian bowlers have got the better of him in the India vs Australia 2020 Test series, and ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer has a hilarious take on the player's recent dismissal.

India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer comments on Steve Smith's strange dismissal

Australia's star batsman is known for his unorthodox technique with the bat, and despite the initial criticism, the player has silenced his critics with his spectacular outings for his side. Several teams have attempted to devise a plan based on the cricketer's technique, however, he has countered most of the plans successfully. After falling cheaply in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne, the onus was on him to steer the team out of trouble with an inspiring knock in the subsequent innings.

But the batsman's misery continued as he was sent packing with a clever delivery by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Smith has a tendency to shuffle across to faster bowlers and likes to steer the ball to the fine-leg region. The player attempted to counter Jasprit Bumrah with the same ploy, however, it ultimately led to his dismissal.

Steve Smith was left stunned as the ball just managed to clipped the bail over the leg-stump. Former India player, Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter account where he mentioned how it was fortunate that one cannot review bowled dismissals. Jaffer reckoned that otherwise, the batsman would have gotten a reprieve with an umpire's call. Several cricketing experts have been vocal about their displeasure with the umpire's call, as they feel that it limits the purpose of having technology.

Thank God you can't review bowled dismissals, otherwise Smith would be not out on umpires call! 😄 #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah comes out on top against Steve Smith

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane and co. orchestrate a memorable win

After facing a humiliating defeat in the opening contest at Adelaide, the Indian side have shown immense determination to pull-off a momentous victory in the Boxing Day Test match. The visitors dominated their opposition in all the departments and claimed a comprehensive 8-wicket win to level the series. The series has taken a new turn, and the stakes have been raised for the final two matches of the tour. Steve Smith failed to make an impact yet again for the Australian side, and this could be a major cause of concern for the hosts.

Steve Smith career stats

With significant performances across formats, the batsman has established himself as a modern-day great. Having played 75 Test matches in his career, the player has 7237 runs to his name at a remarkable average of 61.3. With 26 centuries and 29 half-centuries, Smith has enjoyed a spectacular run in Test cricket. Moreover, he has amassed 4378 runs in ODIs and 794 runs in the shortest format.

