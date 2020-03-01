Ian Chappell Has A Valuable Piece Of Advice For Indian Batsmen After Poor Show In NZ

Ian Chappell came forward to comment on what went wrong for Team India in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand where the batsmen have struggled to get going. India tasted a bitter defeat in the first Test by 10 wickets and now need a miracle to win the series-deciding second Test match as they have not yet managed to surpass the 100-run lead and only have six wickets in hand.

'Bat cautiously in Test cricket': Ian Chappell

In his column for a sports news website, Ian Chappell wrote that there is a time for aggression and there’s also occasionally a requirement to bat cautiously in Test cricket. The former Australian cricketer mentioned that New Zealand, much like England’s seaming surfaces, is a place where caution is required more often than in Australia, where most pitches are extremely true. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst termed the top-ranked side's batting performance at the Basin Reserve in Wellington (1st Test) as 'abysmal' as they failed to reach 200 in both the innings of that contest.

Can India pull off a miracle?

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

