Ian Chappell Ruins Usman Khawaja's 33rd Birthday By Giving Damning Verdict On His Career

Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Aussie batsman, turns 33 on Thursday. While Khawaja will be celebrating his birthday with his Big Bash League teammates at Sydney Thunder, it seems like Cricket Australia has already moved on from Khawaja. In an interview with a leading Australian daily, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has talked about the probability of Khawaja's international career being as good as over.

Marnus Labuschagne replaces Usman Khawaja for good?

Usman Khawaja has been a fluctuating figure in the Australian team with his occasional lack of form and a few injuries ruling him out. As the Australians released their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming bilateral ODI series in India in January 2020, Khawaja has missed out on a place in the team, having played last in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against England. Chappell signalled towards the fact that the Australians are now looking to foster young talent and that can clearly be seen with Marnus Labuschagne getting a chance to make his ODI debut in India, potentially at the No.3 position in batting. Ian Chappell also pointed out that Khawaja's fielding was not up to the mark and with Marnus Labuschagne, the Aussies have another versatile players in their ranks.

Labuschagne has recently set the cricket world on fire and has already smashed three Test hundreds on a trot. Labuschagne can also act as a part-time leg-spinner and that adds to what he brings to the table. Since Labuschagne, Steve Smith, David Warner, and captain Aaron Finch will remain solid at the top four, Chappell speculated that Usman Khawaja's stint with the Aussie team was all but over. Chappell was still positive about Khawaja getting a chance in the ODIs because of injuries to other players and lack of form but he is almost certain that he will not be given another opportunity in Test cricket.

In Tests as well, Australia are set to go ahead with the top four comprising of David Warner, Joe Burns, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. At the age of 33, another Baggy Green appearance seems unlikely for Khawaja. Overall, Chappell insisted that picking Khawaja would be a "backward move" and observed that the selectors are now looking towards young blood. Usman Khawaja has played 93 international games for Australia across formats since his debut in 2011. He has 4682 international runs to his name, with his 141 against Pakistan in a Test match in Abu Dhabi in 2017 being one of the top Test innings played by an Australian batsman away from home according to many cricket observers.

