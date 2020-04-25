Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Ravi Shastri's Advice & How It Changed His Approach; Read

Ravi Shastri was known for his good all-round performance on the field during his playing days. He was the Player of the Series during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket where India had overcome arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the title. Meanwhile, even Sachin Tendulkar revealed how Shastri had motivated him when he had first made his presence felt at the highest level.

When Shastri motivated Sachin

During a recent interaction with former England skipper Nasser Hussain, Tendulkar went on to reveal that when he was playing his first Test against Pakistan in 1989, he was clueless and said that he was playing his first Test as if he was playing a school match. Sachin then mentioned that Wasim and Waqar were bowling quick, and they were delivering short balls and all sorts of intimidating things they could do which he had never experienced before.

Terming his first outing as 'unpleasant', the Master Blaster added that when he had walked back after scoring just 15, he asked himself what he had done and why he had played like this and when he reached the dressing room, he ran straight to the bathroom and was almost in tears. The Little Master then recollected the conversation that he had with Ravi Shastri.

Sachin went on to say that when he had admitted to Shastri that he was beaten by the pace of the Pakistani bowlers, the current Indian head coach motivated him by saying that it happens to quite a few and that he need not worry. The ex-all-rounder then advised him to go out and spend half-an-hour in the middle so that he can get adjusted to their pace after which everything will fall in place. Meanwhile, Shastri also pointed out Tendulkar's mistake by saying that he had batted as if he was a school match.

When Sachin heeded Shastri's advice

The batting maestro then told Hussain that when he was selected to play the second Test match at Faisalabad, the only thing that he did not have in his mind was not to look at the scoreboard and would instead look at the clock without worrying about scoring runs. The cricket legend further added that when he batted for half an hour, he really felt comfortable and he ended up scoring 59 after which things started changing.

