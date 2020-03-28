ICC Seeks $23.7 Million Dues From BCCI For Hosting T20 World Cup In 2016: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC), along with a few other board members reportedly held a teleconference meeting on Friday, March 28. The meeting was also attended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. According to reports, the ICC is claiming a compensation of $23.7 million from BCCI after the apex body had to bear the costs of the Indian government’s refusal to waive tax proceeds from the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 event in India. In the teleconference, the BCCI and ICC decided to send the matter to the world body’s disputes resolution committee.

ICC and BCCI takes ‘compensation situation’ to disputes panel

After the Indian board failed to get the tax waiver from the Indian government, the ICC attempted to cut down the annual revenue of BCCI in order to recover the amount. Earlier reports indicate that the ICC threatened BCCI with taking away the hosting rights of upcoming ICC events if the latter failed to get the tax relief. As per the upcoming cricketing calendar, the BCCI is scheduled to host the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

T20 World Cup status

Another subject of the meeting was the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia this year between October 18 and November 15. However, the ongoing crisis caused by coronavirus has already delayed the international cricketing schedule by several months. A board executive said that ICC and other board members will review the situation of the T20 World Cup in their next meeting.

