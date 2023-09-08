ICC Confirms Names Of 16 Umpires For ODI World Cup 2023, One Indian Also In The List

As the cricketing extravaganza is all set to begin in India on October 5, 2023, The ICC has released the names of 20 match officials ahead of the mega tournament. The list consists of 16 umpires and 4 match referees. The marquee event will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

England will take on New Zealand in the World Cup opener

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on 14th October

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the upcoming Cricket World Cup

India to host full World Cup for the first time

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played across ten venues as India gear up to host the competition alone for the first time. In the past, India had co-hosted the ODI World Cup on three occasions. The opening game and the final are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Reigning champions England will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener and a sold-out stadium is expected for the opening encounter.

India's Nitin Menon part of umpiring list

The 16-member umpires list included India's Nitin Menon too. He will be umpiring for the first time in the ICC ODI World Cup. Nitin Menon started his International umpiring career in 2017 with a T20I match between India vs England. His first ODI game as an umpire was in the same year when he umpired during the match between Afghanistan vs Ireland.

Umpires & match referees for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Umpires: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa).

Referees: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India). All four are former international player