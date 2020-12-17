ICC Declares Way In Which Teams Can Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 In Australia

With the shortest format of the game gaining immense popularity amongst cricket fans, the ICC T20 World Cup is often a highly anticipated event. The 2020 edition was slated to be held in Australia but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, fans have a reason to celebrate as the marquee event will take place in 2021 as well as in 2022. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the qualification process for T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: What teams need to do to qualify for the mega-event

A total of eleven tournaments will be held across five regions to determine the teams who will compete for the ultimate championship. The qualification matches will commence from April 2021. Hungary, Romania and Serbia will also take part in the qualification matches for the first time. Moreover, Finland will also get an opportunity to host an ICC event for the very first time.

For Asia, Africa and Europe sub-regional qualifiers will be held, which will be followed by the final qualifier for the respective region. The matches for these regions have been scheduled in such a manner due to the number of participating teams in the regions. In the Global Qualifiers, 16 teams will battle it out for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022.

For the 16 teams, eight countries will be selected based on the regional qualifiers. Whereas Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Singapore will also join the eight teams in the Global Qualifiers as they have gained a direct entry because of their ICC T20I rankings. The remaining four teams will be added based on the rankings of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.The 2021 edition will be hosted in India and the BCCI are leaving no stones unturned for the preparations.

The teams who had earlier qualified for the 2020 edition of the World Cup, now play the seventh edition of the mega-event in India. This will be the second marque event that BCCI will host next year, as they are also planning to host the IPL 2021 in the country after the previous edition had to be held in the UAE due to the pandemic.

Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the teams who will take part in the ICC T20 World Cup next year in India.

Sourav Ganguly announces the T20 World Cup 2021:

