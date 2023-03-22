ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League Points Table: Updated Standings After SA Vs WI

SA vs WI: Aiden Markram led South Africa, the cricket team to win the third and the final ODI at Potchefstroom and leveled and finished the three-match series against West Indies at 1-1. The series was very important for the hosts if they wanted a direct qualification in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to be held in India this year.

South Africa now sits at the ninth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table with 78 points. The Proteas have won seven of the 19 matches they have played till now and also have lost ten with two matches ending with no result.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table: Updated Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost Tied No Result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 England (Q) 24 15 8 0 1 155 +0.956 2 New Zealand (Q) 21 14 5 0 2 150 +0.697 3 India (Hosts) (Q) 21 13 6 0 2 139 +0.782 1 4 Bangladesh (Q) 21 13 8 0 0 130 +0.233 5 Pakistan (Q) 21 13 8 0 0 130 +0.108 6 Australia (Q) 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.785 7 Afghanistan (Q) 15 11 3 0 1 115 +0.573 8 West Indies 24 9 15 0 0 88 -0.738 2 9 South Africa 19 7 10 0 2 78 -0.410 2 10 Sri Lanka 21 7 12 0 2 77 -0.094 3 11 Ireland 21 6 13 0 2 68 -0.382 2 12 Zimbabwe 22 4 17 0 1 45 -1.090 13 Netherlands 20 3 16 0 1 35 -1.091

Heading back to the highlights of the three-match series between South Africa and West Indies, the first match of the series was a washout at Buffalo Park in East London without a ball being bowled. The second match of the series was played at the same venue in which the visitors emerged victorious by 48 runs. The visitor's captain Shai Hope was the hero of the win as he played an innings of 128 runs.

Coming to the third ODI, it was the hosts who turned out to be the winners in Potchefstroom by four wickets and also were able to square the series.

South Africa and West Indies will now face each other in three-match T20I series starting on March 25.