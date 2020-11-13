ICC Posts Adorable Video Of Kohli's Appeal To Cheer For Steve Smith On World Kindness Day

The International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with a very important message on the occasion of World Kindness Day on Friday by posting a video of arguably the greatest moment of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that was held in England & Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

'Be kind, be thoughtful': ICC

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the governing body of world cricket had posted a video where Kohli can be seen requesting the crowd to applaud Steve Smith instead of booing him during their World Cup league match at the Oval in London on June 9, 2019. Smith, who was fielding at the boundary was booed by the crowd. The top-ranked Australian batsman had served a one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018 along with David Warner (12 months) & Colin Bancroft (9 months) respectively. His ban was officially called off in March that year.

After the Indian skipper had asked the crowd to show some respect to the former Aussie skipper, a relieved Smith comes to him and they both exchanged handshakes as a mark of respect.

The video is captioned as 'Be kind, be thoughtful, add a bit of brightness to someone's day today'.

Watch the video here:

Be kind, be thoughtful, add a bit of brightness to someone's day today ✨ #BrightLights #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/7yOCAlJhYr — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2020

India get the better of the then world champions

Coming back to the contest, skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. The Men In Blue posted a mammoth total of 352/5 from their 50 overs riding on a spectacular century from opener Shikhar Dhawan (117).

In reply, the Aussies gave a tough time with all of their top-order batsmen making significant contributions. However, once they kept on losing wickets during the middle overs, the then world champions could only play the catch-up game as they eventually ran out of steam and were bundled out for 316 as the Virat Kohli-led side registered a great win by 36 runs.

India & Australia in World Cup 2019

Both India and Australia had a great run in the tournament. Kohli & Co. ended up topping the league table with seven wins from nine matches. Nonetheless, 45 minutes of bad cricket while chasing a modest target of 240 against New Zealand in the semi-final shattered their hopes of winning the coveted trophy for the third time.

The Aussies, on the other hand, were also a side to reckon with in that competition as they became the first team to consolidate a semi-final berth but failed to retain their title after going down to arch-rivals England in a one-sided contest during their last-four clash.

Hosts England beat New Zealand via a boundary-count rule to win their maiden World Cup at the 'Mecca of Cricket'- Lord's.

