ICC Refuses To Interfere In PSL Row, Calls It 'domestic Issue'; Says PCB Must Take Action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given its take on the infamous Pakistan Super League (PSL) incident during the league match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi where a member of the Karachi Kings was found using his phone. Even former Pakistan fast bowler came forward and said that he was disappointed after what had happened. However, the governing body of world cricket made a shocking statement that it will not interfere in this matter.

ICC not to intervene in this matter

Lately, an online portal had quoted one of the ICC officials saying that it is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s lookout since it is a domestic match.

According to the ICC’s rule, mobile phones are prohibited from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies. Players are often seen using walkie-talkies in a T20 match in order to communicate from the dugout to the dressing room.

Who was using the phone?

Post the match, Karachi Kings media manager Faisal Mirza said that Tariq Wasi was the one using the mobile phone, who was the team's manager. However, according to the team sheet issued at the toss, Navaid Rasheed was named as the side's manager. The entire incident was telecasted live on Friday and fans around the world witnessed this incident unfold in the PSL 2020. It will be interesting to see how the ICC responds to this incident. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Babar Azam shined with a well-made 78 off 56 balls and was equally supported by skipper Imad Wasim who made a quickfire 50 off 30 balls.

Even former Australian cricketer Dean Jones who is also the coach of Karachi Kings took the micro-blogging site and justified the sequence of events.

Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern. https://t.co/UORGtmMlro — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) February 22, 2020

