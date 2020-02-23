Jason Gillespie Ecstatic To See Ishant Sharma Do Well, Lauds His Attitude

Former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie was all praise for India's veteran Test pacer Ishant Sharma as the latter grabbed a fifer in the first Test against New Zealand. Ishant Sharma raced against time to recover from an injury that he had p[icked up during the Ranji Trophy and had made it just in time to join the Indian side just a day before the game began. The rise of Ishant Sharma as the spearhead of the Indian Test side's pace attack has been gradual and phenomenal at the same time, with the veteran picking up what he had missed earlier in order to improve his game in different areas, thus allowing him to become better with each passing game.

Jason Gillespie pins it down on Ishant Sharma's attitude

Jason Gillespie took to Twitter to laud Ishant Sharma. The former Australian pacer hailed Ishant Sharma's attitude of wanting to constantly learn and improve his game. Jason Gillespie credited the coaching staff and the support staff for helping Ishant Sharma recover efficiently from the injury and for him to be able to return to his rhythm without any hindrance.

Very happy to see Ishant do so well- all down to his attitude to want to learn, improve and get better.

The current coaching staff of the @BCCI team need to take a lot of credit. 👍🏽 https://t.co/Nn2oJjoVC7 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) February 22, 2020

'Anything for the team'

Speedster Ishant Sharma slept barely four hours in the past two days but kept India in the fight with three New Zealand wickets in the first Test even as he struggled hard to deal with a "jet-lag". Three weeks back, the veteran of 96 Tests was all but out of New Zealand series after suffering multiple ligament tears in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game but travelled for 24 hours and arrived here 72 hours before the start of the first Test. "I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team," said India's senior-most player.

"Not that I wasn't happy with my bowling. I wasn't happy with my body as I could only sleep for 40 minutes last night and day before the Test match, I slept for three hours," said Ishant, narrating his struggles with jet lag.

"The more you can recover (from jet lag), the better effort you can put in on the ground. There's no better recovery than sound sleep. The sounder your sleep is, the better your body will respond on ground," the lanky fast bowler said.

