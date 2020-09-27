ICC Staffers In Isolation After Testing Positive For COVID-19; IPL 2020 Not To Be Affected

Multiple members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports dated September 27, the COVID-19 positive employees at the ICC headquarters in Dubai have gone into mandatory isolation as per local protocol.

ICC well prepared and taking precautions

According to reports, a source in the ICC told ANI the ongoing Dearm11 IPL will not be affected in any way and matches will continue as usual. The ICC source also is reported to have added that the council was well prepared for such eventualities and said that all necessary precautions were being taken. The ICC office in Dubai will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization and thus employees will have to work from home for a few days.

Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway in full swing and is being played in three different locations in the UAE. The tournament began on September 19 and matches will continue till November 10. Due to COVID-19 restrictions players have been forced to play the matches in empty stadiums devoid of cheering crowds.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 32 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 990,000.

