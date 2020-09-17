ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Retains Top Position, Jonny Bairstow In Top Ten

In the ODI series against Australia that concluded on September 16, England's opening batsman Jonny Bairstow made it to the top ten of the ICC ODI batsmen rankings, while skipper Virat Kohli managed to retain his position in the rankings charts. Bairstow topped ODI against Australia with 96 runs after his 126-ball in the final match, hitting within 23 points of best rating points of 777 during the course of his career. A 212-run fifth-wicket led Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey to a three-wicket victory, taking the series to 2-1, pushing the pair next to India pair of captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma on rankings, according to the ICC ranking overview.

Ok... can we talk about a few fans in the background for a second please? https://t.co/AFsHtMlX0t — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2020

However, England all-rounder Chris Woakes is the major gainer in bowlers ranking advancing to the best fourth position with six wickets in the match. In the conclusion of the white ball series, cricketer duo Kohli (871 points) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (855 points, ranked two) managed to hold their positions intact in a swinging comeback post coronavirus pandemic disappearance. Further, the same can be said about England’s Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey who had also made gains in the ranking charts. Hitting the 26th position, Maxwell recovered by five positions along with Paul Stirling of Ireland who scored 186 runs. Carey comes in next after his total of 152 runs elevated him 11 places to a career-best 28th position.

Another productive day training. 🏏 A few days more. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/6y5t6XMXAX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2020

Super League’s top 7 teams to qualify

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and India’s Jasprit Bumrah currently occupied series’ top two slots, it added. Also, the first time in nearly two years Australia’s bowler Hazlewood had hit the top 10 with the player of the match performance in the first match with four-wicket. The player gained a position at 8 from earlier 15. Super League’s top 7 teams will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, and India managed to retain 2 positions.

Chris Woakes in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's All-rounder Rankings:



No.7️⃣ in Tests

No.2️⃣ in ODIs



What a player! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PdOLIvcgmn — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2020

