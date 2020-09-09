ICC T20I Rankings: Australia's THESE 2 RCB Stars Ranked In Top 5 Amongst Batsmen, Bowlers

Australia managed to salvage their pride after a consolation win in the final match of the England vs Australia 2020 T20I series, which led the Australian team to regain their No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings. The series announced Australia's return to international cricket after the forced hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. After losing the series against England by 1-2, this could well be one of the positives that the visitors will take along with them.

Along with their team ranking, two of the side's players find themselves in the Top 10 ICC T20I rankings in their respective departments. Australia's white-ball captain, Aaron Finch, who had an impressive series with the bat, with scores of 46,40 and 39 in the three England vs Australia 2020 T20Is, is positioned at No. 3 in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. Adam Zampa, who had a decent England vs Australia 2020 T20I series as he scalped 3 wickets in 3 games, dropped two places from his ICC T20I rankings, but is still at a healthy No.5 in the bowler's list.

Aaron Finch will travel to the UAE after the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series to join his new franchise RCB for the IPL 2020. The opening batsman was scalped by RCB after a bidding war with KKR at ₹4.4 crore. Whereas, Adam Zampa replaces fellow Australian Kane Richardson, who is going to miss the IPL due to the expected birth of his first child in Australia. The Bangalore-based franchise has resumed their training after the completion of their stipulated self-isolation period. RCB will take on SRH in their first game of the IPL 2020 on September 21.

RCB will be thrilled to see Aaron Finch coming into form ahead of the IPL 2020. Speculations are rife that Virat Kohli might open the innings for the franchise along with the Australian captain. Adam Zampa, on the other hand, has matured as a bowler. With the UAE pitches touted to favour spinners, Zampa is a valuable addition in Kohli's arsenal.

RCB squad: RCB players for IPL 2020

After the announcement of RCB schedule and RCB time table, here is a look at the entire list of RCB players for IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

England vs Australia 2020 series

England and Australia will take each other on for a 3-match ODI series starting from September 11 to September 16. The English and Australian players will miss the first round of matches in the IPL 2020 because of the England vs Australia 2020 series ending this late.