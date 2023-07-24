Ms. World Trinidad And Tobago Meets India Stars, Jaiswal's Reaction Is Unmissable | WATCH

Team India heads into the final day of the second Test match against West Indies, closing in on a clean sweep. West Indies need 289 runs on the final day to win the match, with eight wickets remaining in their hands. Earlier in the match, India scored 438 and 181/2 in their two batting innings, while Windies could score only 255 runs in their first batting innings.

India scored 438 runs, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s century in the first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma earlier scored 57 and 80 runs respectively

Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin also contributed with 61 and 56 runs respectively

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s reaction to meeting Miss World Trinidad and Tobago goes viral

In a video currently going viral on the Internet, Team India youngster Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen meeting with the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, Ache Abrahams. While the Indian trio can be seen posing for a picture with her, it was Jaiswal’s reaction that became the talk of the town. Here’s a look at the viral video.

Meanwhile, after meeting up with the star cricketers, Abrahams took to her official social media handles and shared the picture. She also wrote a wholesome message accompanying the image. Here’s what she said:

It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill It’s beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld ☺️ counting down the days. Namaste India!

India is on course for a sensational series sweep

The Indian Cricket team look to conclude the WI vs IND Test series with a 2-0 clean sweep as they head into the final day of the play at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Day five’s play is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, with the Windies set to chase the target and need 289 runs to win.