Jemimah Rodrigues Leaves Netizens Amused With Her New Talent On Social Media - WATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues finished as India’s top scorer during recently concluded ODI series between Bangladesh women and India women. She notched up 129 runs in three games at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 86.58. At the same time, she also registered the match figures of 4/3 in the second ODI against Bangladesh that India won by 108 runs.

Jemimah Rodrgiues has played over 100 international matches for India

Jemimah has scored over 1750 runs in 83 WT20I matches

She has a total of 523 runs to his credit in 24 WODI matches

Jemimah Rodrigues takes internet by storm with her new talent

Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues took to her official social media handle on Monday and shared a talent with her followers that no one expected. In a video clip shared on her Instagram handle, the 22-year-old was seen singing the track Jab Koi Baat, which is originally sung by veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. Here’s a look at the video.

The video of Jemimah showcasing her singing skills was quick to go viral on social media among fans and also among other celebrities and cricketers. The most notable comment was from Bollywood star AparShakti Khurana. “Jemmmmiiiii,”. netizens were also quick to respond to Jemimah Rodrigues' video.

Jemimah Rodrigues showed hints of greatness at a young age

Despite a relatively short international career, Jemimah ranks at the top of several illustrious charts in Indian women’s cricket. She ranks fourth on the list of Indian women cricketers to score the most runs for India in WT20Is. She has scored 1751 runs so far in 83 matches at an average of 29.18 and a strike rate of 112.74.

The list is currently led the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 3152 runs to her name in 154 matches at an average of 28.39 and a strike rate of 106.73. Smriti Mandhana is second on the list with 2854 runs at a strike rate of 123.49. Meanwhile, former India captain Mithali Raj with 2364 runs at an average of 37.52.