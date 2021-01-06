ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand Finally Leapfrog 'big Brothers' Australia To Become No.1

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the second Test by an innings and 176 runs in Christchurch on Wednesday and secured a memorable 2-0 whitewash. Courtesy their dominating win, New Zealand leapfrogged neighbours Australia and grabbed the No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings. This is the first time in their cricket history that the Kiwis were able to achieve this feat.

New Zealand claim top spot in ICC Test rankings for first time in history

In doing so, the Kiwis also became the sixth nation in the last ten years to attain the top spot in ICC Test rankings. Overall, they are the seventh country to have achieved the feat. In the last two years, Kane Williamson's side came mighty close to reach the top spot in ICC Test rankings but remained second. Currently, they have 118 points to their name, two more than second-placed Australia and four clear off third-placed India. The No. 4 and 5 are occupied by England (106) and South Africa (96) respectively.

Their whitewash of Pakistan has also helped them move closer to the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Blackcaps, who are currently third with 70 percentage points behind Australia (76.7) and India (72.2), are reducing the gap between them and the top two sides. On the other hand, Kane Williamson bolstered his position at the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after scoring 238 in the second Test. The New Zealand skipper had overtaken Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith recently to claim the top spot.

Meanwhile, Smith has the opportunity to reclaim the top spot by getting back among runs in the India vs Australia 3rd Test. According to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).

The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

