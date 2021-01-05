NZ Vs PAK 2020: Kyle Jamieson Makes Fan's Day By Signing Autograph On His Bald Head; WATCH

The resurgence of cricket post the coronavirus pandemic has delighted fans across the globe. New Zealand, who are battling out against Pakistan in a home series, also became one of the first nations to allow spectators at the venues. Considering the dire situation in the world, fans now have an option to rely on live sporting events to lift their spirits. Apart from enjoying the live-action of the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test, a lucky fan also got was subject to an unforgettable experience.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Kyle Jamieson signs an autograph on a fan's bald head

While the players were toiling it out in the middle in the crucial New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match, a spectator who was present at the stadium was involved in an incident that is bound to be etched in his memory. Enthusiasts of the game are often passionate about collecting memorabilia or receiving an autograph from their beloved cricketers. Similarly, a fan also tried his luck when he asked Kiwi cricketer Kyle Jamieson for his signature.

Much to the surprise of the onlookers, the player went on to give the autograph on the fan's bald head. The spectator seemed delighted and also was seen flaunting his head in the stands. The same fan was also spotted on the subsequent day of the Test match, and surprisingly, he still had the autograph on his head.

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls won't be the only people with everlasting memories from this second Test ✍🏽



Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/EIIOtVlpVi — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 5, 2021

NZ vs PAK 2020: Skipper Kane Williamson smashes his fourth double-century

The New Zealand side were keen to produce a dominant performance in the contest, as a victory here would aid them in solidifying their stance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Kane Williamson, who is in spectacular form, is showing no signs of slowing down and proved his mettle with the bat on yet another occasion. The home side piled up a mammoth score of 659 in response to Pakistan's 297. At the end of Day 3, the visitors still trail by 354 runs and have already lost their opening batsman Shan Masood. Kyle Jamieson bowled two impressive overs towards the end of the day and also claimed Masood's wicket.

Kyle Jamieson stats in international cricket

Having featured in five Test matches for the New Zealand side, the fast bowler has picked up 25 wickets. The cricketer also has two five wickets haul to his name in the format. Jamieson has three wickets to his name in ODIs and as many in T20Is as well. The bowler has garnered a lot of attention with his early success and can prove to an invaluable asset for the Black Caps down the line. Moreover, he also is a handy batsman and has been vocal about his desire of establishing himself as an all-rounder.

Image source: Kyle Jamieson Instagram

