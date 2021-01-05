Shoaib Akhtar Oddly Picks Babar Azam Over Kane Williamson As Better All-format Batsman

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was considered one of the most lethal fast bowlers of his era. Known to trouble the opposition with his raw pace and fiery attitude, the cricketer had established himself as an integral part of the start-studded Pakistani bowling attack. Post hanging his boots from an international cricketer, Akhtar has been very vocal about his opinions when it comes to the game of cricket. However, on several occasions, his thoughts have not aligned with the ones of fans.

Shoaib Akhtar feels Babar Azam is a superior all-format player when compared to Kane Williamson

Shoaib Akhtar loves talking about cricket and also is unabashed when it comes to his opinions. When the ex-cricketer decided to do a Q and A session on his Twitter account, fans expected him to be at his candid best. The superstar did not disappoint his followers as he diligently replied to most of the queries directed towards him. Interestingly, the player also did not dodge difficult questions and gave his honest take on them.

One being asked to name the most complete all-format players in modern-day cricket, Akhtar came up with a response that shocked many. According to the 45-year-old, Indian captain Virat Kohli, and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam are the two most complete all-format players at the moment in world cricket. A certain section of fans was left stunned as the former cricketer picked Babar Azam ahead of Kane Williamson.

Babar & Kohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has proved his mettle across all formats and also looks to be in scintillating form at the moment. The batsman has been a vital cog in New Zealand's batting line-up, and the side has benefitted from his remarkable performances. The 30-year-old has also decimated the Pakistani bowling attack in the ongoing two-match Test series in New Zealand.

Babar Azam also has proven to be a prolific run-scorer for the Pakistan team, and the management has also rewarded him with the captaincy in all the formats. However, Williamson's sheer consistency can be deemed exemplary. Amidst the introduction of unorthodox techniques in the shorter format, the batsman has thrived with his sound traditional technique. The cricketer with his record has made it evident that power-hitting is not a pre-requisite for attaining success in white-ball cricket. With 890 points to his name, the New Zealander also is at the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Babar Azam injury

The Babar Azam injury news proved to be a major setback for the Pakistani team. The captain's absence has created a void in the team's batting order, and it also has had an effect on the team's performance in their New Zealand assignment. The star batsman was ruled out of the T20 series because of a thumb injury, and he also went on to miss the subsequent Test series.

