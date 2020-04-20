ICC To Decide T20 World Cup's Fate Only By August: Report

With sporting events coming to a standstill courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, multiple speculations have emerged around the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The World Cup was supposed to be held in Australia and begin on October 18. Australia has reportedly closed off its borders till the end of September, as of now, which makes the future of the tournament uncertain. The ICC has also cancelled all its events until the end of June.

ICC in no hurry to make a decision on T20 World Cup

According to a recent report in the Times of India, an anonymous ICC source has claimed that the ICC is in no hurry to take a decision on the T20 World Cup. The source suggested that the final decision on the tournament may even be taken by the end of August. The source explained that the ICC is is no haste to make a decision on the event that is scheduled for October and if the situation improves in the next two months, the World Cup will go on as it is planned. The source also confirmed that the ICC is currently going as per the original plan and all preparations for the T20 World Cup are going on as planned.

What happens to IPL 2020 after India lockdown?

The occurence of the ICC T20 World Cup will also dictate how and when the BCCI can stage the IPL. The cricket mega-league was supposed to begin on March 29 but was suspended till April 15 in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Last week, the Prime Minister announced the extension of India lockdown until May 3. Therefore, the BCCI ended up announcing the suspension of the IPL, until further notice. Reports emerging have also suggested that if the T20 World Cup ends up getting postponed, the IPL 2020 may be staged in the October-November window.

