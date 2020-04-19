Yuvraj Singh Reveals One Doubt Raised By Aussies During T20 World Cup 07 Semis; Read

Yuvraj Singh is one of the best all-rounders to have represented India at the highest level. He had made a significant contribution in two of India's biggest world title triumphs in 2007 & 2011 respectively. After all, who can forget those six sixes off Stuart Broad in the 2007 ICC World T20?

However, Yuvi had also made a tremendous impact in the semi-final against the then mighty Australians where he had scored a 30-ball 70. The veteran cricketer has revealed that the opposition team thought there was something fishy in his bat.

READ: Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Reveals It Was 'frustrating' To Work With Umar Akmal

Australians sensed something fishy?

During an interview, Yuvraj revealed that the Australian coach came and asked him whether there was a fibre behind his bat and also asked whether it was legal and was it checked by the match referee. To his surprise, even legendary stumper Adam Gilchrist had asked him who used to make their bats.The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup also added that even the match referee had also checked his bat soon after.

Nonetheless, Yuvi said that bat was very special for him as he had never played with a bat like that one and the one used in World Cup 2011. Coming back to that semis clash, India had defeated the then ODI world champions to set up a title clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals One Thing About Sourav Ganguly That The Entire Team Disliked; Read

The epic finale at the Wanderers

The 2007 T20 World Cup, which was the inaugural World Cup played in the shortest format of the game was hosted by South Africa. India who were the underdogs under a young captain had reached the finals and were to play against arch-rivals Pakistan. Although the final is famous for the cutting-edge last over bowled by Joginder Sharma who took India over the line. It was Gambhir's splendid innings that set the base for the victory.

Gambhir top-scored for the Indian team as he amassed 75 runs off just 54 deliveries. During his innings, the opening batsman smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 138.88. It was due to his splendid innings and Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg towards the end that India could set a formidable total of 157.

READ: Danny Morrison Reveals Why He Thinks MS Dhoni Is The Best Captain In IPL History

READ: Ashish Nehra Says L Balaji Was More Popular Than Imran Khan During The 2004 Tour

(Image Courtesy: PTI)