Kris Srikkanth Feels MS Dhoni Has Still Got The Firepower To Play T20 World Cup 2020

Former Indian opener and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth reckons that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is good enough to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Dhoni has not donned the Indian jersey ever since the Men In Blue's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand in July last year, after which he has been on a sabbatical from the game.

'Dhoni has done a lot for Indian cricket': Srikkanth

"Dhoni has done a lot for Indian cricket, the last ball of yesterday is all history, you start from scratch the next day, if he plays the T20 World Cup, there will be a microscope on him. We have freedom of speech so anybody can give an opinion, I am not Sunil Joshi (national selector) so I cannot decide. I am a fan of Dhoni so I would like to see him in the squad, but it is not my call", said Srikkanth while speaking to the media.

'How will selectors choose Dhoni?': Srikkanth

"I would say I am lucky that I am not a selector. The world knows that Dhoni last played during the 2019 World Cup. By the looks of it, it looks like IPL would not be happening soon. If there is no IPL and if India directly goes into T20 World Cup in Australia, how will selectors choose Dhoni? The only thing that could come in his favour is that he has played a lot for the country, but this looks highly improbable according to me," Srikkanth said.

"Both Rahul and Pant have been a regular part of white-ball squad so that this can go in their favour. The odds are stacked up against Dhoni, but he can spring a surprise. The dilemma is with the spectators, it will be a huge challenge. It would be a tough call, personally I think it is stacked against Dhoni. It is a monumental task, knowing the sentiments of cricket followers in the country, it would be difficult for the selectors. If the selectors stick their neck out for Dhoni and if he doesn't perform and we do not win the World Cup, it can bring a lot of criticism towards the team and selectors," he added.

