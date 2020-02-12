Jimmy Neesham Calls Twitterati 'idiots' After Rock, Paper And Scissors Tweet On KL Rahul

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham may not be making much of an impact on the cricket field. However, he continues to gain all the attention off it thanks to his antics on social media. Jimmy Neesham's tweets on social media have been much talked about for quite some time now and his latest tweet has also gained a lot of attention on Twitter.

Jimmy Neesham extends banter with KL Rahul on Twitter

Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul were involved in a lighthearted banter during the final ODI on Tuesday after Neesham came in the way of Rahul, who was attempting to complete a single off the bowler’s delivery. After the match, Neesham took to Twitter and posted a still image of the same situation where their gestures hinted to the famous paper, scissors game. He wrote, “Paper, scissors, rock?”.

This tweet went viral and even KL Rahul meanwhile replied back asking to settle the issue in the IPL 2020. He tweeted:

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

Jimmy Neesham takes on fans over his tweet

The tweet gained all the attention with fans pointing out towards the ‘wrong name’ of the game posted by the Kiwi. They even went on to suggest him the right names of this famous game. Jimmy Neesham once again took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote in reply.

A lot of people tweeting me saying I got the saying “paper, scissors, rock” wrong.



Two points:



Firstly, cultures differ widely, so sayings are likely to have subtle differences based on what region you grew up in. It’s not a big deal.



Secondly, you’re all wrong you idiots — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 12, 2020

IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham to play for KXIP

Jimmy Neesham made his IPL debut in 2014 where he was playing for Delhi Daredevils. In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season.

In the IPL 2020 auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a meagre ₹50 lakhs. He has established himself as a dependable batting all-rounder in the past year and his presence was vital in New Zealand's World Cup campaign too. His base price was ₹50 lakhs and the Kings XI enthusiastically placed their bid in no time to rope in the Kiwi all-rounder.

