ICC Women's T20 WC: Updated Group Standings After New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 102 Runs

Sophie Devine led New Zealand Women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka Women in the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 by a mammoth margin of 102 runs and have now moved to the second spot in the Group A. Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Suzie Bates gave New Zealand a perfect start and added 46 runs for the first wicket.

It was all an Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates show after this. Kerr along with Bates did a 110 run partnership for the second wicket and took New Zealand score above 150. Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates both went on to hit half centuries with Kerr being the top scorer with 66 runs of 48 balls.

Coming in to chase a target of 163 the Sri Lanka batters never got going and the New Zealand bowlers were all over the Sri Lanka batting line up.

No New Zealand bowler went wicketless and each bowler took at least a wicket.

Pakistan lost to West Indies in a close encounter

If we talk about the Group B clash between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women, Pakistan lost to West Indies in a close encounter by 3 runs. Bowling first Pakistan restricted West Indies from getting past a high total and ended the first innings at 116/6.

Batting second no Pakistan batter never really got going and they fell short of the target by 3 runs. The top scorer of the Pakistan innings was Aliya Riaz who made 29 off 23 balls. Aliya didn't get support from any other batter and it cost Pakistan lose another match in the tournament.

Pakistan have now slipped to number 4 in the Group B table and have very less chance of going into the knockout stage.

Updated Group A Points Table

Standings Teams Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 +2.149 8 2 New Zeland Women 4 2 2 +0.138 4 3 Sri Lanka Women 4 2 2 -1.460 4 4 SouthAfrica Women 3 1 2 +0.685 2 5 Bangladesh 3 0 0 -1.721 0

Updated Points Table Group B