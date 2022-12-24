Siraj Justifies Aggressive Celebration After Litton Das Wicket, Explains Why He Did It

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday was seen giving Bangladesh batsman Litton Das a send-off on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Mirpur. The incident occurred after Siraj clean bowled Das for 73 off 98 balls in Bangladesh's second innings. After taking his wicket, Siraj celebrated with a finger on his lips and then put his hands behind his ears. When asked about his aggressive celebration after the match, Siraj said the gesture was directed toward the Bangladesh crowd who were talking trash to him while he was fielding near the boundary lines.

Siraj claimed there is nothing between him and Das, saying that Cricket is a gentleman's game. Siraj said as a fast bowler all he needs is a bit of banter with the batsman to get going. He said there is no rivalry between him and Das, adding "It's just fun." Earlier, Siraj and Das were involved in a heated argument during the first Test match in Chattogram. After Siraj said something to Das, the Bangladesh player responded with a few words of his own. Siraj dismissed Das on the very next ball to take perfect revenge.

"The crowd was shouting from that end that is why I did that. After umpire gave a not out on an LBW appeal against Taskin, I went back fielding, and that is when I heard the crowd shouting something that is why I did that. There is nothing with Litton Das. It's a gentleman's game. Don't think so much. All a fast bowler needs is a bit of chit chat with the batsman so that his focus shifts and then he says some words. There is no such rivalry. It's just fun," Siraj said at the press conference on Saturday.

India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh were knocked out for 227 runs in the first innings, with Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin each taking four wickets. Mominul Haque led the way for the hosts, scoring 84 off 157 balls. Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das also scored 24 runs, 26 runs, and 25 runs, respectively.

After that, India scored 314 in their first innings, owing to some masterful batting from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Pant was bowled for 93 off 104 balls, Iyer was dismissed for 87 off 105 balls by Shakib Al Hasan. India finished the first innings with an 87-run lead. Bangladesh were subsequently bowled out for 231 runs by the visitors. Litton Das hit 73 runs off 98 balls to help his team to a competitive second innings total.

India were in command after dismissing Bangladesh for 231 runs in the third innings and setting themselves a target of 145 runs to win the match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, produced an incredible recovery in the last innings to restrict India to 45/4 in 23 overs. India still need 100 runs to win the match, while Bangladesh only require six more wickets to turn the game in their favour. On Day 4, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat will resume batting for India.

Image: Twitter