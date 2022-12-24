Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday was involved in a heated argument with Bangladesh players during the final session of Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test match. Kohli was apparently furious at Taijul Islam, who sledged him after he got out for just 1 run in India's second innings. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen having a war of words with Bangladesh players before walking back to the pavilion.

The video shows on-field umpire Sharfuddoula trying to calm down Kohli after the batter angrily charged toward the Bangladesh team huddle to confront Islam. Kohli, however, was stopped midway by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who had a word with him to calm down the situation. Kohli was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan on the penultimate ball of the 20th over. Kohli was dismissed for 24 runs in the first innings of the game.



India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh were bowled out for just 227 runs in the first innings courtesy of a four-wicket haul each from Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. Mominul Haque top-scored for the home side as he smashed 84 off 157 balls. Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das also contributed with scores of 24, 26, and 25 runs, respectively.

India then scored 314 in their first innings thanks to some batting masterclass from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Pant was dismissed for 93 off 104 balls, Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls before being removed by Shakib Al Hasan. India finished the first innings with a lead of 87 runs. The visitors then bowled Bangladesh out for 231 runs. Litton Das scored 73 off 98 balls to help his side put on a respectable second innings total.

India were in the driving seat after dismissing Bangladesh for 231 runs in the third innings and setting themselves a target of just 145 runs to win the match. Bangladesh, however, made a stunning comeback in the final innings to restrict India to 45/4 in 23 overs. India still require 100 runs to win the match, whereas Bangladesh need six more wickets to turn the game in their favour. Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat will resume batting for India on Day 4.

Image: Twitter