The England cricket team on Tuesday registered an outstanding eight-wicket win against Pakistan in the third and final Test to clinch the series 3-0. The Three Lions chased down the target of 170 runs in the second innings with ease as they just took 28.1 overs to do so. Following an outstanding Pakistan vs England series, here is a look at the updated World Test Championship points table.

Updated World Test Championship Points Table after PAK vs ENG series

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 13 9 1 3 120 76.92 2 India 13 7 4 2 87 55.77 3 South Africa 11 6 5 0 72 54.55 4 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 64 53.33 5 England 22 10 8 4 124 46.97 6 West Indies 11 4 5 2 54 40.91 7 Pakistan 12 4 6 2 56 38.89 8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 28 25.93 9 Bangladesh 11 1 9 1 16 12.12

England dominate Pakistan to land hosts first 3-0 series loss

A relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday to complete a historic series sweep in Pakistan. England started the day needing just a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170 runs for the loss of two wickets within just 38 minutes of play to secure their second successive win with more than a day to spare in their first Test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-Test series on home soil. Pakistan fell for 216 against an 18-year-old rookie Rehan Ahmed (5-48) in the second innings to set England a modest target of 167 for victory. Ben Duckett resumed on 50 runs and remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 78 balls and skipper Ben Stokes signed off his team’s dominant ‘Bazball’ brand of aggressive cricket by finishing 35 runs not out.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed could have finished the series with 18 wickets in two Test matches, but Agha Salman couldn’t hold onto a difficult chance from Stokes at long-on with England just 19 runs away from a memorable win. England won the first test on a flat wicket in Rawalpindi by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day before recording a thrilling 26-run win at Multan on a slow turning track inside four days.

