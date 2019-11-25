ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After India's Win Over Bangladesh

India extended their dominant start in the ICC World Test Championship after defeating Bangladesh on Sunday. They sit on the table with a sizeable lead of 244 points over second-placed Australia. On the other hand, New Zealand’s win on Monday against England places them at 3rd, ahead of 4th placed Sri Lanka on runs per wicket ratio.

Australia go second in the ICC World Test Championship

The ICC World Test Championship cycle kickstarted with the Ashes post the 2019 World Cup. The series ended 2-2 with Australia retaining the Ashes. Both Australia and England added 56 points to their tally, with 24 each from their 2 wins while 8 for one drawn Test match. Australia further added 60 points to their tally after defeating Pakistan in the first Test of the 2-match Test series at The Gabba.

India continue their dominant start to ICC World Test Championship

India visited the West Indies for a 2-match Test series in July-August, winning both the matches to add 120 points in the ICC World Test Championship table. India took on South Africa at home in October after that and completely outplayed the visitors. The hosts demolished South Africa 3-0 to take massive strides in the ICC World Test Championship Table. With a win accounting 40 points in a 3-match Test series, India accumulated 120 from the South Africa series and moved onto 240 WTC points. Bangladesh was another nail in the coffin after India drubbed them for two innings defeats, making their tally rise to 360 points in the ICC World Championship Table.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka complete the top 4 in ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand’s ICC World Test Championship kicked off with a tour to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka registered a gritty win in the first Test, while New Zealand’s all-round show helped them to an innings victory in the second. With the series ending 1-1, both teams added 60 points to their tally. New Zealand’s series against England is not inclusive of the ICC World Test Championship and the results will have no bearing over the World Test Championship table.

