Ind Vs Ban: A Look At India's World Test Championship Schedule Post Bangladesh Win

India continue their dominance in the World Test Championship after they registered yet another series victory against Bangladesh. They are at the top with 360 points and have an unprecedented lead over other nations.

India have won all seven matches they have played so far in the World Test Championship. They have a few limited-overs assignments before they play further in the World Test Championship. This is majorly due to the fact that the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in October 2020 in Australia.

India's next series in the World Test Championship will be the tour to New Zealand where they will take on the Kiwis for 2 Tests in February-March 2020. The first Test will be played between February 21-25 at Wellington while the second Test will be played between February 29- March 4 at Christchurch.

This series will be followed by India's tour to Australia where they will face the Aussies in 4 Tests in November 2020-January 2021. This will be one of the most prominent series of the World Test Championship.

At the post-match press conference of the Gabba Test between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday, Australia Test captain Tim Paine came up with a sarcastic response to a question on whether he would want to play against India at the Gabba when they visit next year. Paine took a dig at Kohli and said that Australia would love to play at the Gabba and are waiting on the Indian skipper's "permission", before adding that if Kohli was in a good mood, they could get to even play a Day-Night Test.

Here's a look at Paine's dig at Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli had said ahead of India's first day-night Test which they won comprehensively against Bangladesh, that the team was open to playing a pink-ball Test in Australia if they got a day-night practice match at the venue.

India had also denied the opportunity to play a Day-Night Test at Adelaide when they last toured Australia.

