ICC's Guess Who Game Leaves Netizens Demented: Fans ID Gayle; Take Wild Guesses For Other

ICC's latest guess who game left fans utterly confused as they took wild shots at who the two players could possibly be. While some fans succeded in getting the first one right, many couldn't identify the second player. Netizens identified Universe Boss Chris Gayle with ease but took wild guesses ranging from Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik in pursuit of what was actually Angelo Matthews. Many fans took to complain of headache after trying very hard to identify the cricketers.

ICC's guess who game

Can you tell who we've hidden here? 🔎 pic.twitter.com/akWeEVg2Mt — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

Fans ID Gayle, take wild guesses for other

Gayle and mathews✌ — Larry made it. ♥️ (@AngieTheLouie) April 2, 2020

Sohaib malik and Chris Gayle — jehanzaib cricketer (@jehanzaib977) April 2, 2020

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras — Dr Khushboo Kadri 🩺 (@khushikadri) April 2, 2020

Gayle sweats it out in isolation

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle who is currently at home due to the coronavirus outbreak recently shared a video on the social media platform TikTok and showed his fans what he is currently doing while not playing cricket. Chris Gayle was all set to participate in the Everest Premier League in Nepal but is now on a break after the T20 tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to a report in leading cricket website, the Everest Premier League (EPL), which was to start on March 14, will be rescheduled whenever the situation is favourable.

