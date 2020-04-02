Virat Kohli Laughs After Kevin Pietersen Calls MS Dhoni's Bowling Action 'filth'

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all cricketing action across the globe being cancelled or postponed to reduce the community spread of the virus. Cricketers have taken the opportunity to use this free time to engage with fans on social media, providing an insight into their lives. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli engaged in a chat with former England batsman and RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen on Thursday and the duo talked in length about various topics including Kohli's predecessor, MS Dhoni's bowling style.

Kevin Pietersen calls MS Dhoni's bowling action 'filth'; Virat Kohli has a laugh

In a conversation on Instagram live with former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli talked about getting his former RCB teammate out stumped off a wide in an India vs England T20I. Incidentally, Kohli reveals that he is the only bowler in international cricket to get just 1 T20I wicket off an illegitimate delivery. Kevin Pietersen also talks about India's 2011 tour of England where the India captain MS Dhoni had rolled his arm over and had Pietersen caught behind the stumps, only for the England batsman to survive a dubious DRS call. While Virat Kohli sided with his former skipper, Kevin Pietersen defended himself saying he was never getting out to that 'filth.'

MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen's hilarious banter in IPL game

(Video Credit: Bikash Mahato/YouTube)

WATCH: MS Dhoni bowling to Kevin Pietersen in India tour of England

(Video Credit: Kill The Time Babie/YouTube)

MS Dhoni wicket: MS Dhoni bowling stats

Despite being a designated wicketkeeper, former India captain MS Dhoni did roll his arm over occasionally. In 90 Test matches, Dhoni has only bowled 16 overs and did not manage a single wicket. In ODIs however, Dhoni claimed the wicket of West Indian batsman Travis Dowlin, being his only victim in the India vs West Indies match during the 2009 Champions Trophy. Dhoni never bowled in T20I cricket.

