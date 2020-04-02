Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Nostalgic About India's 2011 World Cup Triumph At The Wankhede

Harmanpreet Kaur came forward and lauded Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph. It was on this day nine years ago that the Men In Blue beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the same time, India also became the first nation to win the coveted trophy on home soil as well.

READ: Harsha Bhogle reminisces Team India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph

'Fantastic memories': Harmanpreet Kaur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the T20I skipper of the Indian women's cricket team wrote that winning the cricket's biggest prize is always special and that she has fantastic memories of watching India lift the trophy after 28 years in 2011.

Winning a @cricketworldcup is always special. Fantastic memories of watching India lift the trophy after 28 years in 2011 🇮🇳💙 #worldcup2011 #Champions — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) April 2, 2020

Kaur has herself been a part of two World Cup finals. She was a part of the Indian squad led by Mithali Raj that had made it to the summit clash in ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and had led India to the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup last month. The Indian eves lost their respective title clashes to England and Australia respectively who were also the tournament hosts.

Virat Kohli reveals Mind-Blowing reason for himself going vegetarian: read details

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

READ: Virat Kohli tells Kevin Pietersen that he will not rest until RCB wins an IPL title

READ: Virat Kohli reveals who had nicknamed him 'Cheeku' during a live chat with Kevin Pietersen