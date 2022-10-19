Iceland Gives Pakistan Alternate Asia Cup Venue After India Rejects Travel To Terror State

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been left rattled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. After BCCI's refusal, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has threatened to boycott all upcoming events in India for the next 10 years, including the ODI World Cup 2023. Amid this ongoing saga between the BCCI and the PCB, Iceland Cricket has reminded fans of a unique offer they made to both cricketing nations last month.

Iceland Cricket reminds fans of offer

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Iceland Cricket wrote, "Needless to say, our offer last month to host a neutral Test series between Pakistan and India fell on deaf ears, despite offering some unique rules & fan-focused opportunities. We are happy to bestow the same offer for the Asia Cup. The Arctic can offer BCCI what Asia cannot."

Needless to say, our offer last month to host a neutral Test series between Pakistan and India fell on deaf ears, despite offering some unique rules & fan focused opportunities.



We are happy to bestow the same offer for the Asia Cup. The Arctic can offer @bcci what Asia cannot. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 18, 2022

Iceland Cricket's latest post comes after they had offered to host an India vs Pakistan Test series with some unique benefits for fans. Their post read, "

To sum up, we have offered India v Pakistan:



3 Tests in Reykjavík

24 hour daylight

Sword joust for toss

Sniper security

Volcanic Ashes trophy

15 consecutive sessions of play per Test



We will add for all fans:



Free fermented shark and brennivin

Free volcano tour by this admin — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 28, 2022

PCB threatens to boycott 2023 ODI World Cup

Iceland Cricket jokingly suggested to host an India vs Pakistan series after PCB chairman Ramiz Raja audaciously threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Raja said, "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."

As for the consequences, he went on to boldly add,

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."

Now it remains to be seen if the two cricketing boards can come to an amicable situation after the PCB threatened to boycott events in India impulsively.