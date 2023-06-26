Iconic Indian Venues Likely To Host ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-finals: Reports

Why you're reading this: The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is looming on the horizon as the fixture will likely be announced in the upcoming few days. India is set to host the tournament after a long hiatus of 12 years since their World Cup triumph back in 2011. It will be a golden opportunity for Rohit Sharma and Co. to end their long trophy drought.

Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium are likely venues for World Cup semifinal

There have been a lot of discussions and debates over the venues for the upcoming ICC World Cup. India has a lot of state-of-the-art stadiums and only a handful of them will be lucky to host countries. As per ANI, Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium are set to conduct the two semifinals of this magnanimous tournament.

Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Mumbai's Wankhede stadiums likely venues for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals

Wankhede hosted the iconic 2011 final when India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lay their hand on the grand prize for the second time. A gigantic six from Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended a long 28 year wait as the CSK skipper became only the second captain after Kapil Dev to lift the coveted trophy.

Wankhede Stadium hosted the second semifinal in the 1987 World Cup when Australia got the better of England and went on to lift the trophy in the summit clash. As per the ANI report, The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will conduct the final clash.

The report also suggested that Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram are the likeliest venues for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza. It remains to be seen how ICC and BCCI plan to conduct the tournament in a smoother way. Eight teams including India have already been qualified for the main round while two teams from the ongoing ICC Qualifiers will join the remaining teams.