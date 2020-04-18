Identify Cricketers By Nicknames Quiz: Do You Know Nicknames Of Your Favourite Cricketers?

Quick links:
You might have played Harbhajan Singh's "Guess the cricketer game" that the cricketer recently shared on his Twitter. Take a look at one more cricket quiz to test your knowledge on crickets facts and trivia.
The quiz gives a hint of the famous cricketers by nicknames and one has to guess the name of the famous cricketer. The quiz is quite easy for a cricket buff but one has to take the quiz to find that out. Here’s a set of 20 questions with the quiz answers. Check how many of them you can answer.
Here are the questions that you can copy and paste and send to your friends
1. Lil master
2. Prince of Trinidad
3. Mr 360
4. Mr Cricket
5. Don
6. The Wall
7. Captain cool
8. ODI revolutionist
9. Universal Boss
10. King of reverse swing
11. Pup
12. Punter
13. Rawalpindi express
14. God of offside
15. The Madmax
16. Jumbo
17. Pigeon
18. Haryana Hurricane
19. Zulu
20. Master Blaster
1. Lil master - Sunil Gavaskar
2. Prince of Trinidad - Brian Lara
3. Mr 360 - AB de Villiers
4. Mr Cricket - Michael Hussey
5. Don - Donald Bradman
6. The Wall - Rahul Dravid
7. Captain cool - MS Dhoni
8. ODI revolutionist - Virender Sehwag
9. Universal Boss - Chris Gayle
10. King of reverse swing - Waqar Younis
11. Pup - Michael Clarke
12. Punter - Ricky Ponting
13. Rawalpindi Express - Shoaib Akhtar
14. God of offside - Sourav Ganguly
15. The Madmax - Glenn Maxwell
16. Jumbo - Anil Kumble
17. Pigeon - Glenn McGrath
18. Haryana Hurricane - Kapil Dev
19. Zulu - Lance Klusener
20. Master Blaster - Sachin Tendulkar
