Identify Cricketers By Nicknames Quiz: Do You Know Nicknames Of Your Favourite Cricketers?

You might have played Harbhajan Singh's "Guess the cricketer game" that the cricketer recently shared on his Twitter. Take a look at one more cricket quiz to test your knowledge on crickets facts and trivia.

ALSO READ| Person In Room 13 Puzzle Answer; Check Details Inside

All about ‘identify cricketers by nicknames WhatsApp quiz’

The quiz gives a hint of the famous cricketers by nicknames and one has to guess the name of the famous cricketer. The quiz is quite easy for a cricket buff but one has to take the quiz to find that out. Here’s a set of 20 questions with the quiz answers. Check how many of them you can answer.

Identify cricketers by nicknames - Quiz questions

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

ALSO READ| 'Take Me Out Of A Window' Riddle | Here Is Answer To The Puzzle

Here are the questions that you can copy and paste and send to your friends

1. Lil master

2. Prince of Trinidad

3. Mr 360

4. Mr Cricket

5. Don

6. The Wall

7. Captain cool

8. ODI revolutionist

9. Universal Boss

10. King of reverse swing

11. Pup

12. Punter

13. Rawalpindi express

14. God of offside

15. The Madmax

16. Jumbo

17. Pigeon

18. Haryana Hurricane

19. Zulu

20. Master Blaster

ALSO READ| ‘Find The Apple’ Picture Puzzle Solution Inside | The Answer Not Easy To Find

Answers to identify cricketers by nicknames

1. Lil master - Sunil Gavaskar

2. Prince of Trinidad - Brian Lara

3. Mr 360 - AB de Villiers

4. Mr Cricket - Michael Hussey

5. Don - Donald Bradman

6. The Wall - Rahul Dravid

7. Captain cool - MS Dhoni

8. ODI revolutionist - Virender Sehwag

9. Universal Boss - Chris Gayle

10. King of reverse swing - Waqar Younis

11. Pup - Michael Clarke

12. Punter - Ricky Ponting

13. Rawalpindi Express - Shoaib Akhtar

14. God of offside - Sourav Ganguly

15. The Madmax - Glenn Maxwell

16. Jumbo - Anil Kumble

17. Pigeon - Glenn McGrath

18. Haryana Hurricane - Kapil Dev

19. Zulu - Lance Klusener

20. Master Blaster - Sachin Tendulkar

ALSO READ| ATM Pin Puzzle | Here Is Answer To The Popular WhatsApp Puzzle