'If I Come Back, I Want...': Retired IPL Legend's Big Statement On 'Impact Player' Rule

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers was one of the top batsmen in all the formats of cricket and also made various records with his aggressive and explosive batting. De Villiers holds the record for the fastest century in the ODI format when he smashed the West Indies bowlers all over the park at Centurion on January 18, 2015, and completed his hundred in just 35 balls. The former South African captain is also known for his innovative cricket shots which has cemented his place as a pioneer of the sport.

AB de Villiers' sensational IPL career

Former South African captain AB de Villiers had a sensational career for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League. In total, de Villiers played 184 games in the IPL and made 5162 runs with three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

However, Mr. 360 is known for his career with the RCB, wherein he formed a lethal partnership with former captain Virat Kohli. Both batsmen won many games for the franchise and also made many records together. While de Villiers announced his retirement from the cash-rich league in 2021, he now wants to return to the league and show his batting masterclass.

Will AB de Villiers make a comeback in the Indian Premier League?

The Indian Premier League 2023 introduced the new 'impact player' rule wherein players who were not part of the XI, could come in place of another player and play for their team in an ongoing match. AB de Villiers who recently had an interview with Jio Cinema was asked about will he like to make a comeback in the IPL with the 'impact player' rule.

Replying to the question AB de Villiers opined that he can still stretch out his career and can also play a few blinders but he has also lost his urge to play international cricket. The former South African believed that the lack of motivation and international cricket slowly diminished his competitive attitude.

"Of course, I can still play. But the drive is no longer there. From a young age, it's always about being the best. If I come back, I want to be the best and I want to compete with Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli I just felt that I could not play international cricket for the last four years of my career. I definitely didn't play enough cricket towards the end of my career. I think that was the main thing", AB de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers' opinion on a comeback with the impact player rule

Know from this new rule how many people are celebrating. This will prolong the career of many players. For me, I could never do that. I can never play two or three months out of the year because I want to be the best in the world, and you can't do that if you play three months out of the year. No chance at all. Yes. You can practice for nine months. But nothing, nothing can compare to being out mid-practice and competing.

"So, the moment that fire became the best in the world, I was like, what? What am I doing? So, what's really going on now? So the last few years were tough in that regard as well. I felt like, you know what, I can still play my great innings here and there, but I don't want to do that. I want to be the best", AB de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers played a total of 420 international matches for South Africa and made 20014 runs with 47 centuries and 109 half-centuries. de Villiers' average throughout his 14-year-old international career was 48.11 whereas his strike rate was 74.71.