The Australian cricket team defeated England in the second Ashes 2023 Test by 43 runs and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The hosts could not chase down the total of 371 runs on the last day and ended up being on the losing side despite skipper Ben Stokes' hundred.

3 things you need to know

England captain Ben Stokes played a knock of 155 runs off 214 balls in the second innings

The English cricket team needed 257 runs to win on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test match

The third Test match of the five-match series will be played in Headingley

Controversy erupts after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping

The Australian cricket team won the second Ashes 2023 Test by 43 runs. However, there was a lot of controversy which erupted after English batsman Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping.

Jonny Bairstow was stumped by Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 10 with his brilliant presence of mind. On the last ball of the 52nd over of England's second innings Bairstow ducked a short ball bowled by Cameron Green which went straight to Carey. As it was the end of the over, the right-handed English batsman went down to have a chat with his skipper and left his crease. The Aussie wicketkeeper was witnessing all this and threw the ball at the stumps.

The Australian cricket team started to celebrate whereas Jonny Bairstow was absolutely befuddled. While Bairstow was claiming that the ball was dead, the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs. The third umpire gave it out and unfortunately, the right-handed English batsman had to return to the dressing room.

UK PM sides with Ben Stokes

English skipper Ben Stokes while he was addressing the press conference after the second Ashes 2023 Test, was asked about his opinion on Jonny Baistow's unfortunate dismissal. Stokes replied to the question, "I wouldn't do it to win a game."

The Prime Minister of Britain also came in support of Ben Stokes and said in a statement on behalf of the state,

“The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did. But the game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match. He has confidence that England will bounce back at Headingley (in the Third Test starting on Thursday)."

Later he was asked whether Australia was out of the line of the spirit of cricket to which he replied, "Yes."

But Sunak’s spokesperson said he was unlikely to raise the issue with Albanese. “I think the public would want the prime minister to focus on the core issues of the UK-US-Australia relationship,” the spokesperson said. “Whilst there’s always going to be a friendly rivalry, I think they will be focused on more core issues.”

Australian Prime Minister takes jibe at England cricket team

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated the Aussies over their win in the second Test and also took a brutal dig at the British PM's 'spirit of cricket line' statement. Albanese wrote on Twitter,

I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England.



Same old Aussies – always winning!



Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious 👏 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 3, 2023

The third Ashes 2023 Test will be played at the Headingley cricket ground in Headingley from July 6, 2023.