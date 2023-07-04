R Ashwin's Reaction To Bairstow 'routine' Before Wicket Makes His Stand Absolutely Clear

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia witnessed a lot of heated and controversial moments which created a lot of buzz over social media. The latest controversial moment of the Test match was English batsman Jonny Bairstow's unfortunate stumping by the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey. However, the visitors continued their dominance in the five-match Ashes 2023 series and took a 2-0 lead after winning the contest at Lord's by 43 runs. The English cricket team's second innings was wrapped up for 327 runs while chasing a total of 371 runs.

3 things you need to know

The English cricket team needed 257 runs to win on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test match

Australia were dismissed for a score of 279 runs in their second innings

The third Ashes 2023 Test will be played at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds

What happened during Jonny Bairstow's unfortunate dismissal on Day 5?

The Australian cricket team finally got a wicket on Day 5 after Josh Hazlewood dismissed well-set English opener Ben Duckett for 83 runs off 112 balls. Jonny Bairstow, who had come in his place to bat, also didn't last long at the crease and was stumped by Alex Carey on the sixth ball of the 52nd over of the second innings of the hosts.

However, while Jonny Bairstow believed that he was not taking a run and claimed it to be a dead ball, the onfield umpire sent the decision upstairs to the third umpire. At last, Bairstow had to walk back to the dressing as the third umpire had adjudged him out.

R Ashwin reacts to Bairstow's daily routine before the controversial dismissal

While the entire Lord's cricket ground resounded with chants of 'Same old Aussies always cheating', veteran India spinner R Ashwin praised Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his brilliant presence of mind and also explained that leaving the crease after ducking the ball had become Baistow's daily routine.

R Ashwin retweeted a tweet made by former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliot in which he wrote while sharing a video, "Best video I have seen of the routine Bairstow has after leaving a delivery. Hmmmm I know what I would have done as captain. Thoughts?."

The video featured two balls in which on the first ball Jonny Bairstow is seen leaving the crease on which Carey didn't hit the stumps. After analysing and seeing Bairstow doing it several times, the Aussie wicketkeeper finally hit the stumps on the last ball of the 52nd over.

Best video I have seen of the routine Bairstow has after leaving a delivery.

Hmmmm I know what I would have done as captain. Thoughts? #AUSvsENG pic.twitter.com/QTnoLWRHIQ — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) July 3, 2023

The focus will now shift to Headingley where the third of the five-match Test series be played. The Aussies will look forward to seal the Ashes for the fourth consecutive whereas the English team would aim to make a comeback at Leeds.