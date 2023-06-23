‘If Pitches Are Like That, I’m Done’: England Great Hints Test Retirement After The Ashes

Why you're reading this: The first Test of the Ashes 2023 showcased an exhilarating contest between two of the most formidable competitors in Test cricket. From batting to bowling, every department had its moments in the match and because of that, it became a spectator's delight. While the encounter ticked most of the aspects, a foremost member of England squad wasn't content with the way the pitch played throughout the 5 days.

3 Things you need to know:

Australia defeated England in the first Ashes 2023 Test by 2 wickets

Pat Cummins played a captain's knock of 44 runs to take Australia past the 281 target

Usman Khawaja was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional innings of 141 runs in 1st innings and a steadfast 65 in the second innings

James Anderson expresses dissatisfaction with Edgbaston Test match pitch

James Anderson, who over the years emerged as the leading match-winner for England in Tests, had little impact in ENG VS AUS first Test. Following the match the veteran bowler communicated his dissatisfaction with the Edgbaston pitch and gave a stern warning of a potential retirement, should pitches like the one from the culminated match continue to persist.

If all the pitches are like that I’m done in the Ashes series, That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce, and no pace,” wrote Anderson, who will be 41 next month. “I’ve tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference. I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle.

Anderson only picked one wicket in the Ashes 2023 opener and was also not used late in the match when Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were fresh on the crease. Anderson is known to take the leading spot in the wicket-takers list in every series and courtesy of that he has so far snared 686 Test wickets in his career and is only behind Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) in the overall list.