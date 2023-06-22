Pat Cummins Schools Ollie Robinson, Hits Back With 'anyone Is A Match-winner' Remark

Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team created history at the Edgbaston cricket ground when they defeated England in the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. Skipper Pat Cummins was the star of the show in Birmingham as he snatched the victory out of the jaws of the hosts. Cummins played an unbeaten knock of 44 runs and also registered a 55* run partnership for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon.

Pat Cummins hits back at Ollie Robinson's scathing remark

Though, Australia were able to win the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test by two wickets but there were a lot of heated moments that were witnessed on the ground. Be it the send-off that English pacer Ollie Robinson gave to Australia opener Usman Khawaja or Khawaja's reply to Robinson in the second innings, which was later solved due to the intervention of James Anderson.

However, apart from the heat that was on the ground, there were also a lot of such moments during the press interaction after the end of the day's play. English pacer Ollie Robinson after the end of Day 3 had said during the press conference that the Australian cricket team has three "no 11s". Robinson also blasted the visitors for being too defensive during the first Test match.

However, the visitors gave a perfect reply to Ollie Robinson's sledge, as Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon registered a match-winning partnership for the ninth wicket and guided their team home. Cummins while addressing the post-match press conference also gave a befitting reply to Robinson's three "no 11s" remark and also added that this team can win matches anywhere and in any circumstances.

Pat Cummins said:

I think it's in that, you know, you say that belief to be able to win from anywhere. I think in T20 cricket there are so many close games, that's where you talk about momentum and confidence and those kind of things. But, it's the same Test cricket having that belief that anyone is a match-winner. You can be the guy to step up and win. You know these are the moments that when you're in the backyard playing as a kid, you wish to be in these moments, and seeing, going out there and being in the middle of the Ashes series having that drive, that's what you want from every teammate. So yeah, it's great to be on the winning side.

The Australian cricket team also took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2023 series and the second Test match of the series will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London. The all-important clash will be played from June 28, 2023 to July 2, 2023