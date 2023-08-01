Not Just Stuart Broad, Another England Cricketer Has Announced His Retirement After Ashes

England won the 5th Test at the Oval Stadium by 49 runs to draw the Ashes 2023 series 2-2 on Monday. Australia retains the series, but England is the emerging side after they bounced back after losing the first two tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. England’s Stuart Broad retired from international cricket and Moeen Ali also claimed that the Oval Test was his last with the team.

3 things you need to know

England was victorious in the 3rd Test at Headingley

The 4th Test of ENG vs AUS at Manchester was washed off due to heavy rain, resulting in a tie

Both teams will start preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India

ENG vs AUS: Moeen Ali makes a huge statement about his Test cricket career

Test captain Ben Stokes convinced Moeen Ali to end his retirement, and Ali then made an extraordinary comeback in the England squad for the Ashes series. England required a spinner due to Jack Leach's injury, so Stokes contacted Moeen, who accepted the offer with enthusiasm.

Despite having groin pain, Moeen was essential, particularly on the fifth Test's closing day. He bowled bravely, getting three key wickets that gave England the upper hand. Moeen made a substantial contribution to the series with nine wickets and 180 runs in seven innings, including a merited half-century. There have been suggestions regarding his probable inclusion in the team for the important series in India next year due to his strong achievements with both bat and ball. Moeen responded when questioned about it at the post-match presentation.

No, I know I'm done. If Stokes messages me again, I'm going to delete it. That's me done. I've had a great time but I know that's it for me.

Moeen Ali on returning to Test Cricket in the Ashes after 2021

In 2021, Moeen Ali stopped playing red-ball cricket and devoted himself to white-ball competitions and international T20 leagues. With Leach's injury, though, Stokes got in touch with Moeen, who was surprised but enjoyed the experience.

Been amazing, great to come back, Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes, didn't know that Leach was injured but I really enjoyed it after coming into the series. I knew mentally it was going to be tough but I knew the toughest thing was going to be physical. Was an amazing series, I'll never forget.

Moeen participated in 68 Test matches throughout the course of his career, scoring 3094 runs, including five hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In addition, he took 204 wickets, including one 10-wicket haul and five five-wicket hauls.