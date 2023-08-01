Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Phenomenal Message For Stuart Broad After Perfect Ashes Farewell

The England Cricket Team’s legend, Stuart Broad, announced his retirement from international cricket as the Ashes series ended on Monday. Being one of the greatest bowlers of all-time Broad had a sensational performance that helped England draw the series. England won the 5th Test by 49 runs as Australia failed to chase the target of 384 runs.

3 things you need to know

Broad took 4 wickets in the 5th Test at the Oval

Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007

Broad took 604 wickets in the Test cricket

ENG vs AUS: Sachin Tendulkar delivers a major message for Stuart Broad

Sachin Tendulkar applauded Stuart Broad as the legendary England bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket during the Ashes series decider. Broad's superb effort, which included collecting the final two Australian wickets, contributed to England's dramatic triumph at The Oval, led by Ben Stokes. Tendulkar took to Twitter after the game to give a heartfelt tribute to the retiring fast bowler.

A phenomenal career draws to a close.@StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings! pic.twitter.com/CqYcjUIaOb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 31, 2023

Stuart Broad got the wickets of Todd Murphy and Alex Carey on the final day of the 5th Test, bringing his career total to 604 wickets. With this performance, the 37-year-old moved into fourth place in Test cricket wicket-taking history. Despite being in a solid position at 264-3, Australia had a stunning collapse, losing seven wickets for 70 runs and losing by 49 runs. As a result, England won the Test series, denying Australia its first Test series victory in England since 2001.

What did Sachin Tendulkar post about the Ashes series?

From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result,… pic.twitter.com/oOn9XgV6BC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 31, 2023

On Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar, the most capped player and highest run-scorer in Test cricket, lauded England's perseverance in the series. England lost the Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s but went on to win the 3rd Test at Headingley, with a great chance to level the series in the 4th Test in Manchester, but the final day was washed out due to rain, leading to a draw. However, even though Australia had retained the series, England showed no mercy and went on to win the 5th and Final Test at the Oval.